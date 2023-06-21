24.1 C
Abuja
HomeNews
News

 Former NIMASA DG opposes proposed merger with FIRS, Customs

Beloved JOHN
Beloved JOHN
Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA)

Related

A FORMER Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Ade Dosunmu, has kicked against the plan to merge the agency with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). 

Dosunmu said the proposed merger would be counter-productive and have substantial negative implications for the country. 

Last Friday, June 16, President Bola Tinubu’s economic advisory committee had advised that NIMASA be merged with the NCS and the FIRS to ease the collection of direct and indirect taxes and levies on behalf of the Federal government.

Responding to this in a statement issued on Tuesday, June 20, Dosunmu said the agency was not a revenue-generating establishment.

He called the proposed merger a misconception that could endanger the maritime industry in Nigeria.

The former DG asserted that NIMASA had no relation with the FIRS or the Customs.

He said, “My attention has been drawn to a speculation purported to have emanated from the presidential policy advisory group erroneously classifying the NIMASA as a revenue-generating agency, thereby proposing a merger of NIMASA, Customs, and FIRS.

“It is my strong view that the proposed merger will be counter-productive with huge negative implications for Nigeria in the global shipping community.

“Our waters may be considered no longer safe for international shipping, and that can affect the volume of maritime trade and eventually lead to a drop in revenue. Another implication is that our waters can become a destination for rickety ships, thereby becoming a dumping ground for shipwrecks and derelicts.”

Dosunmu asked the Federal government to work on strengthening the agency to deliver more on its technical mandates. 

He warned against merging the agency with agencies he considered incompatible with its philosophy and objectives.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    Dosunmu, saying the revenue generated by NIMASA was being used to carry out technical functions and the surplus paid into the Federation account at year-end, urged the government to rethink and consult stakeholders in the marine sector for the best way to address issues around the industry.

    “My advice is that the Federal government, under the able leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, should consult major maritime stakeholders on issues affecting the maritime industry for proper guidance.

    “The industry is the gateway to the economy of Nigeria and is very critical to the logistics aspect of the oil and gas industry since most of the crude oil production and exploration activities take place offshore Nigerian waters.

    “Trial and error will not work. Rather, NIMASA being the regulator, should be strengthened technically. The whole idea of merger should be set aside until wider consultation with the industry stakeholders is held,” he said.

     

    Beloved JOHN

    Beloved John is an investigative reporter with International Centre for Investigative Reporting.

    You can reach her via: [email protected]

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    News

    I feel like a lion ready to consume Nigeria’s enemies – Acting IGP

    THE Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has said he felt like a lion...
    Health and Environment

    UN approves $20m to support food supply, others in North-East Nigeria

    THE United Nations (UN) has approved $20 million to scale up emergency response to...
    Police

    CP debunks allegation of SARS operation in Rivers state

    RIVERS state Commissioner of Police Emeka Nwonyi has debunked an allegation that the disbanded...
    Sports

    Osimhen’s goalscoring spree displaces eight African football icons’ records

    THE meteoric rise of Nigeria international Victor Osimhen has been leaving football fans across...
    Banking and Finance

    Investors gain over N3trn as stocks rally on govt’s reforms

    NIGERIA's stock market gained N3.281 trillion in the last three weeks of trading sessions...

    Most Read

    Aborted strike: 7 key agreements FG sealed with labour

    Fact-checked: A look at some of Buhari’s claims during his 8 years as president

    Behold governors elected in Nigeria’s gubernatorial elections

    Caught in the belly of one-chance robbers: Nigeria’s major cities hotbed for crime on...

    Nigerian banks, Afrexim, others provided 50% debt finance for $18.5bn Dangote refinery project –...

    Adegoke: Court reserves verdict in murder trial against Adedoyin, six others

    Tribunal merges Obi, Atiku, APM’s petitions against Tinubu

    Tinubu, 28 governors-elect set for inauguration today

    Nigeria hopes to end subsidy as FG commissions Dangote refinery May 22

    Why UniAbuja charges N225,000 for medical students, N82,000 for Arts — VC

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    I feel like a lion ready to consume Nigeria’s enemies – Acting IGP

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.