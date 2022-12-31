22.1 C
Abuja

Former Pope Benedict XVI dies aged 95

Politics and GovernanceNews
Harrison Edeh
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

FORMER Pope Benedict XVI, who is of German origin and in 2013 became the first pontiff in 600 years to step down, died on Saturday, December 31, aged 95.

The former pontiff died in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican where he had lived since his resignation, a spokesman for the Holy See said.

“With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican. Further information will be provided as soon as possible,” the spokesman said in a written statement.

As normal with the death of a Pope, the Vatican normally announces commencement of a conclave (a meeting of Cardinals – high-ranking Church officials who gather in Rome to elect a successor).

However, there would not be a conclave in place, since the late Pope resigned in 2013 citing concerns of frail health. Pope Francis was elected afterwards and is currently thr reigning Pope.

Pope Francis had earlier in the week disclosed during his weekly general audience that his predecessor was “very sick”, and asked for people to pray for him.

Most Catholic leaders comprising of Cardinals, Archbishops and Leaders of various Dioceses have called for prayers following Pope Francis’ call for prayers for the now deceased Pope Emeritus.

- Advertisement -

For nearly 25 years, as Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, Benedict was the powerful head of the Vatican’s doctrinal office, then known as the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF).

Conservatives in the Church have looked to the former Pope as their standard bearer and some ultra-traditionalists even refused to acknowledge Francis as a legitimate pontiff.

They have criticised Francis for his more welcoming approach to members of the LGBTQ+ community and to Catholics who divorced and remarried outside the Church, saying both were undermining traditional values.

Author profile
Harrison Edeh
hedeh@icirnigeria.org

Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Health

Buhari re-appoints Mojisola Adeyeye as NAFDAC DG

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed the Director-General of the National Agency for Food and...
News

Abducted soldier not yet rescued – Army

THE Nigerian Army has debunked reports of the release of a female soldier identified...
Banking and Finance

Tips for developing and managing your budget – even in tough economic times

By Oluwabunmi Adejumo, Obafemi Awolowo University There’s nothing quite like a new year to prompt...
Crime

Police smash gun running syndicate in Abuja, recover arms, ammunition

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested ten suspected members of a...
Media Opportunities

Nigeria Health Watch offers #PreventEpidemicsNaija journalism awards

NIGERIA Health Watch is inviting entries for the third edition of the #PreventEpidemicsNaija Journalism...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Buhari re-appoints Mojisola Adeyeye as NAFDAC DG

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.