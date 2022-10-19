Four jailed over Immigration job scam

FOUR persons, including three civil servants and one businessman, have received a two-year jail term over a fake Immigration job scam.

According to a statement by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the convicted persons defrauded a citizen of N900,000 with a fake employment in the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

The accused persons had pleaded guilty to the charges brought against them, and a state High Court sitting in Kano sentenced them to two years imprisonment on each of the four-count charges filed by the ICPC.

The jail terms would, however, run concurrently and came with the option of a fine of N300,000 on each count.

“The convicts, Jibrin Babagana, a businessman, Mohammed Rabiu Isa, a civil servant with the State Ministry of Education, Sabo Abdullahi and Ado Abdul of the State Ministry of Justice, were sentenced to two years imprisonment each by Justice Nasiru Saminu of the Kano State High Court 13, sitting at Bompai, Kano, Kano State, on each of the 4-count charge preferred against them.

“One of the charges reads ‘that you, Jibrin Babagana (m) Mohammad Rabiu (m), Sabo Abdullahi (m) and Ado Abdu (m) sometime in August 2018 at Kano agreed among yourselves to issue fake letters of employment into the Nigeria Immigration Service to the children of Alhaji Bala Rabiu knowing that such letters were fake thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 97 of the Penal Code Laws of Kano State’” the statement said.