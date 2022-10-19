30.1 C
Abuja

Four jailed over Immigration job scam

News
Ijeoma OPARA
Federal High Court Lagos
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

FOUR persons, including three civil servants and one businessman, have received a two-year jail term over a fake Immigration job scam.

According to a statement by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the convicted persons defrauded a citizen of N900,000 with a fake employment in the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

The accused persons had pleaded guilty to the charges brought against them, and a state High Court sitting in Kano sentenced them to two years imprisonment on each of the four-count charges filed by the ICPC.

The jail terms would, however, run concurrently and came with the option of a fine of N300,000 on each count.

“The convicts, Jibrin Babagana, a businessman, Mohammed Rabiu Isa, a civil servant with the State Ministry of Education, Sabo Abdullahi and Ado Abdul of the State Ministry of Justice, were sentenced to two years imprisonment each by Justice Nasiru Saminu of the Kano State High Court 13, sitting at Bompai, Kano, Kano State, on each of the 4-count charge preferred against them.

“One of the charges reads ‘that you, Jibrin Babagana (m) Mohammad Rabiu (m), Sabo Abdullahi (m) and Ado Abdu (m) sometime in August 2018 at Kano agreed among yourselves to issue fake letters of employment into the Nigeria Immigration Service to the children of Alhaji Bala Rabiu knowing that such letters were fake thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 97 of the Penal Code Laws of Kano State’” the statement said.

Author profile
Ijeoma OPARA
Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Featured News

AFRICMIL charges youths, community leaders on peace building

THE Coordinator of African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL), Dr Chido Onumah...
National News

UN convention urged to take action against Nigeria’s oil theft

THE Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ) has called on the ongoing...
Conflict and Security

Pandemonium at Alaba market Lagos as traders, touts clash

PANDEMONIUM broke out on Wednesday at the Alaba International market in Lagos where traders...
Conflict and Security

China running ‘overseas police stations’ in Nigeria, other countries – Report

THE Chinese government has set up “overseas police stations” in Nigeria and other countries...
Diaspora News

Three Nigerians arrested in India for producing fake visas

THE Greater Noida police in India have arrested three Nigerians allegedly involved in making...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleUN convention urged to take action against Nigeria’s oil theft
Next articleAFRICMIL charges youths, community leaders on peace building

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.