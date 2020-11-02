Four Nigerian journalists shortlisted for Fetisov 2020 Journalism Awards

FOUR Nigerian journalists has been shortlisted for the 2020 Fetisov Journalism Awards.

Fetisov announced a total of 35 entries from 21 countries selected across four categories: contribution to peace, contribution to civil rights, investigative reporting and environmental journalism.

The four Nigerian journalists shortlisted are – Fisayo Soyombo for outstanding investigative reporting on Undercover Investigation on Nigeria’s Criminal Justice System, Kelechi Iruoma and Ruth Olurounbi, whose joint entry on oil spill pollution in the Niger Delta, was shortlisted under the “excellence in environmental journalism” category.

Philip Obaji of SaharaReporters featured in the “outstanding contribution to peace” category; and Olatunji Ololade of The Nation made it in the “outstanding investigative reporting” category.

Fetisov Journalism Awards seeks to promote “universal human values such as honesty, justice, courage and nobility through the example of outstanding journalists from all over the world.”

According to the organisation, the first, second and third place winners in each category will receive CHF100,000 (US$104,005), CHF20,000 (US$20,801) and CHF10,000 (US$10,400), respectively.

It will be recalled that ICIR reporter Amos Abba emerges 3rd place winner of Fetisov journalism award last year in Environmental Journalism category, for his report on How Nestle Nigeria contaminates water supply of its host community in Abuja, which was published in April, 2019.