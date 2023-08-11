24.7 C
Abuja
HomeConflict and Security
Conflict and Security

Fresh terror attacks spark protest in Benue

Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma OPARA
bandits
Bandits Photo used for illustrative purposes.

Related

FOLLOWING fresh attacks on some communities in the Guma Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue, which occurred on Thursday, August 10, residents have taken to the streets to protest against the incessant killings in the state.

The protesters, mostly women and young people, blocked the Markurdi-Abuja highway very early on Friday, August 11, demanding an end to the attacks.

A resident of Benue state Gabriel Yev, confirmed to The ICIR on Friday that suspected herders attacked the Ngban community in Guma.

“There were killings yesterday around Ngban. Right now, women are protesting over it,” Yev said.

Though Yev could not provide information on the number of people murdered, locals claim that at least five people were killed in separate attacks carried out within Mgban and Niyan communities on Thursday.

Security Adviser, Guma LGA Christopher Waku confirmed the killings, saying three people were killed in Ngban, while the other two murders occurred in Niyan.

“Three people were killed at Ngban yesterday night and two people killed at Nyian this morning. The women have said that they are not going to leave the road until the governor comes and talks to them. I’m right now on the road, the women are protesting waiting for governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia,” Waku said.

Benue state has been one of the hotbeds of terror attacks in Northern Nigeria.

According to the state’s commissioner for Information, Mike Inelagwu, over 5,000 people have died in Benue as a result of terror attacks in the last seven years.

The state is also overwhelmed with Internally Displaces Persons who have lost their homes and other property to the attacks.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    In April, at least 95 persons were killed during attacks on different LGAs within the state, including Otukpo and Guma, over a period of three days.

    The killings sparked up a protest by young people in the state, who blocked vehicular movement along the Otukpo-Abuja highway for hours.

    The ICIR reported that about 55 people were killed in four communities within Otukpo LGA in April.

    Residents of Umuogidi, one of the affected communities, told The ICIR that the attacks, which also saw the demise of children, were unprovoked and unexpected.

    Ijeoma OPARA
    Author Page

    Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via [email protected] or @ije_le on Twitter.

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Fact-Check

    Fact-checking multiple claims by El-Rufai at ministerial screening

    ON Tuesday, August 1, the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai appeared before...
    Sports

    World Athletics Championship: Amusan makes players’ list, awaits integrity unit final nod

    A ray of hope has been stirred up for the possibility of World 100m...
    Education

    Students suffer, as Kano lawmaker, others abandon constituency classroom projects

    By Aisha Ahmad In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools and Islamiyya in...
    Judiciary

    Alleged impeachment of deputy governor: Court orders Obaseki, DSS, to maintain status quo

    A FEDERAL High Court in Abuja has again restrained the Edo state governor, Godwin...
    World News

    Fear, anxiety as ECOWAS orders deployment of standby troops to Niger

    The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has ordered its standby force to...

    Most Read

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Fact-checking multiple claims by El-Rufai at ministerial screening

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.