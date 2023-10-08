FRSC denies seeking FG’s permission to bear arms

THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has denied seeking permission from the Federal Government for its officers to bear arms.

The commission dismissed this in a statement, Re – Insecurity: FRSC Seeks FG’s Permission to Bear Arms’ on Sunday, October 8, issued by its Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem.

Kazeem, an assistant corps marshal, urged the public to disregard the earlier report as it did not reflect the current position of the FRSC.

Several media platforms had randomly reported that the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, demanded that its personnel bear firearms in discharging their duties, considering the level of security challenges across the country.

Biu was reported to have made the demand on Saturday, October 7, while inaugurating 1,762 corps personnel who had concluded their four-month introductory course at the Nigerian Army Training Centre, Kontagora, Niger State.

Represented by Deputy Corps Marshal Shehu Zaki, he was quoted as saying, “It is left to the political leaders to arm the FRSC, but what we do know is that the issue of the FRSC bearing arms has been on our status since 1992.

“What we are still waiting for is for us to be given the go-ahead to start using arms. Right now, looking at the level of insecurity in the country, it is not out of place for the FRSC to start using arms to enable us to protect ourselves when the need arises.”

However, in the statement Kazeem sent to The ICIR on Sunday, FRSC distanced itself from the comment.

He said, “The attention of the FRSC has just been drawn to a report that the Corps Marshal is seeking the permission of the Federal Government for the personnel of the Corps to bear arms.

“The said erroneous statement credited to the representative of the Corps Marshal at the Passing Out Parade of Cadets at the Nigerian Army Training Centre (NATRAC), Kotangora, Niger State, does not reflect the current position of the Corps Marshal and the management team.”

Members of the public should, therefore, take note, Kazeem added.