Fund for Investigative Journalism offers story grant

The Fund for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) is offering grants to support journalists in producing impactful investigative stories.

Freelance journalists, staff reporters, and media organizations can apply for funding to support investigations across various formats, including print, online, broadcast, books, documentaries, and podcasts.

One of the key opportunities is the Regular Grant, which provides up to $10,000 per project to support in-depth investigations across all media platforms. The next application deadline is April 28, 2025.

Additionally, Seed Funding is available, offering small grants of up to $2,500 to cover essential early-stage costs, such as open-records requests and initial reporting expenses.

The application deadline is May 9, 2025.

Note: Regular, Follow-up proposals, Seed funding, and Regular for previous Seed grantees are submitted through separate application forms.