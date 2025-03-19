back to top

Fund for Investigative Journalism offers story grant

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Media Opportunities
Fund for Investigative Journalism offers story grant
FIJ logo
Abdullahi Muritala
Abdullahi Muritala

The Fund for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) is offering grants to support journalists in producing impactful investigative stories.  

Freelance journalists, staff reporters, and media organizations can apply for funding to support investigations across various formats, including print, online, broadcast, books, documentaries, and podcasts.


     

     

    One of the key opportunities is the Regular Grant, which provides up to $10,000 per project to support in-depth investigations across all media platforms. The next application deadline is April 28, 2025.

    Additionally, Seed Funding is available, offering small grants of up to $2,500 to cover essential early-stage costs, such as open-records requests and initial reporting expenses.

    The application deadline is May 9, 2025.

    Note: Regular, Follow-up proposals, Seed funding, and Regular for previous Seed grantees are submitted through separate application forms.

    Author Page

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement