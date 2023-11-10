Fundamentals of Journalism course available for aspiring journalists 

Media Opportunities
NBCU Academy
NBCU Academy
Joshua Ovorumu
The NBCU Academy is currently presenting its ‘Fundamentals of Journalism’ course. 

The course teaches the fundamentals of journalism and assists aspiring journalists in laying a solid basis for news gathering and storytelling.

Participants may expect a hands-on, engaging learning experience.

The course includes news collection and reporting, journalistic ethics, news writing and storytelling, interviewing techniques, and pitching.

Young journalists can enrol for a free online course.

Applications are rolling. Interested individuals can register here

