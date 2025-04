A professor, Abayomi Sunday Fasina who is the vice-chancellor of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), has been directed to proceed on a six-month leave by the university’s Governing Council.

Fasina is currently under investigation over allegations of sexual harassment within the institution.

In the interim, Deputy Vice-Chancellor a professor, Olubunmi S. Shittu has been appointed to serve in an acting capacity.

DETAILS SOON