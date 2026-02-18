back to top

Gabon suspends social media amid rising protest

Human Rights
Gabon-President, Oligui Nguema
Esther Tomo
GABON has suspended social media platforms “until further notice” due to concerns over content allegedly causing conflict and division in the country.

The country’s High Authority for Communication cited “inappropriate, defamatory, hateful, and insulting content” was undermining human dignity, public morality, the honour of citizens, social cohesion, the stability of the Republic’s institutions and national security”.

The government also linked the suspension to issues including spread of false information, cyberbullying, and unauthorised disclosure of personal data.

The regulator’s spokesperson, Jean-Claude Mendome, said the suspension was necessary.

“These actions are likely to generate social conflict, destabilise the institutions of the Republic, and seriously jeopardise national unity, democratic progress, and achievements,” he stated.

Despite the ban, the government claimed that “freedom of expression, including freedom of comment and criticism,” remains “a fundamental right enshrined in Gabon“.

The move comes as President Brice Oligui Nguema faces growing social unrest. Teachers have been on strike since December over poor pay and working conditions, with other public sectors joining the protests.

The government assured that the suspension would be temporary, stressing that the decision aimed to protect the country’s stability and democratic values.

