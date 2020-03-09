Ganduje dethrones Sanusi as Emir of Kano over insubordination

THE Kano State Government has announced the sacking of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, who it said was dethroned over disrespect to the office of the governor and other government agencies.

The decision was announced by the Secretary to the State government Usman Alhaji, at a special sitting of the Kano Executive Council chaired by Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of the state.

Alhaji said Sanusi’s removal was with immediate effect, even as he said that a new emir will be announced in due course.

The Director-General, Media and Communications, Kano State Government, Salihu Yakasai, also confirmed the report on his official twitter page.

The SSG at the meeting said the Emir has consistently refused to abide by instructions given to him by the state government.

Alhaji said the Emir of Kano is in total disrespect to lawful instructions from the Office of the State Governor and other lawful authorities, including his persistent refusal to attend official meetings and programmes organized by the government without any lawful justification which amount to total insubordination.

“It is on record and in so many instances Malam Muhammad Saunsi II has been found breaching part 3 section 13 (a-e) of the Kano State Emirate Law 2019 and which it left unchecked will destroy the good and established image of the Kano Emirate,” the SSG said.

“This removal is made after due consultation with the relevant stakeholders and in compliance with part 3 section 13 of the Kano State Emirate Law 2019 and other reasons stated above.”

He said the removal was reached in order to safeguard the sanctity, culture, tradition, religion and prestige of the Kano Emirate built over a thousand years.

Sanusi ascended the throne in 2014, after the death of his grand-uncle, Abdullahi Ado Bayero who was the last emir of Kano. His grandfather Muhammadu Sanusi I reigned from 1953 to 1963, when he was deposed by Premier Ahmadu Bello. His father Aminu Sanusi was Ciroma of Kano.

Prior to his accession, Sanusi was an economist and banker. He served as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria from 2009 to 2014, when he was suspended by former president Goodluck Jonathan after raising the alarm on the $20billion alleged to be missing.