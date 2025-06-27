back to top

Ganduje resigns as APC national chairman, cites health concerns

Governor Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje.
Governor Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje. File Photo
THE National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has announced his resignation as the party’s leader.

Ganduje announced this on Friday, June 27, in a letter, citing health concerns as the reason for his decision.

The former Kano State Governor was elected as the APC National Chairman in August 2023, amidst internal party conflicts. 

The ICIR reports that Ganduje’s tenure as APC chairman was fraught with controversies, suspension and litigations, as sources familiar with the situation said that internal rifts within the party might have influenced his decision to step aside.


     

     

    Allegations of financial impropriety have also been linked to his resignation, with some party members reportedly protesting “excessive financial demands” imposed by his office.

    It will be recalled that aspiring candidates for the FCT area council elections had raised concerns over the exorbitant fees required to obtain the party’s ticket.

    Ganduje’s resignation signals a major shake-up in the APC’s leadership, with stakeholders keenly awaiting more details about the circumstances behind his exit.

    So far, the APC has not released an official statement, fueling speculation about the potential impact of this development on the party’s future.

    Nanji is an investigative journalist with the ICIR. She has years of experience in reporting and broadcasting human angle stories, gender inequalities, minority stories, and human rights issues.

