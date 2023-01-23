Geneva Health Files offers 2023 fellowship

AN inter-disciplinary journalistic initiative that reports on power and politics, Geneva Health Files, is looking for students, and/or interested experts and writers who can report on global health.

The program will help fellows gain hands-on experience in learning how global health journalism is crafted in Geneva.

It will also be a great opportunity to not only write about global health more critically but to also be a part of an exciting initiative in media entrepreneurship.

The fellowship is intended to run from April 1, 2023, to October 1, 2023. This period is also subject to the availability of interested candidates.

The organiser says they are looking to work with people who may be interested in helping the team achieve two key and distinct objectives which are reporting and research activities: These could include working on specific reporting projects, attending webinars, and briefings, conducting research and analyses, and helping with certain aspects of the production process and supporting business development activities.

The tasks also include promoting Geneva Health Files among global health experts everywhere. This will mean reaching out to institutions, working on grant proposals, and curating the organisation’s work, maintaining the website and brainstorming on strategy, among other tasks.

The deadline for submission of the application is March 5, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.