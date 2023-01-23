30.3 C
Abuja

Geneva Health Files offers 2023 fellowship

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
Geneva Health Files
Geneva Health Files
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

AN inter-disciplinary journalistic initiative that reports on power and politics, Geneva Health Files, is looking for students, and/or interested experts and writers who can report on global health.

The program will help fellows gain hands-on experience in learning how global health journalism is crafted in Geneva.

It will also be a great opportunity to not only write about global health more critically but to also be a part of an exciting initiative in media entrepreneurship.

The fellowship is intended to run from April 1, 2023, to October 1, 2023. This period is also subject to the availability of interested candidates.

The organiser says they are looking to work with people who may be interested in helping the team achieve two key and distinct objectives which are reporting and research activities: These could include working on specific reporting projects, attending webinars, and briefings, conducting research and analyses, and helping with certain aspects of the production process and supporting business development activities.

The tasks also include promoting Geneva Health Files among global health experts everywhere. This will mean reaching out to institutions, working on grant proposals, and curating the organisation’s work, maintaining the website and brainstorming on strategy, among other tasks.

The deadline for submission of the application is March 5, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.

Author profile
Blessing Otoibhi
- Advertisement -

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
spot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

There’s a proposed system to stop vote buying, can it work?

IN the last Ekiti state governorship election, the Centre for Democracy and Development, CDD,...
News

Ogun govt declares work-free days for PVC collection

THE Ogun state government has declared Tuesday and Wednesday, January 24 and 25, as...
Political Analysis

2023: 10 factors that could affect presidential election outcome

By Jideofor Adibe, Nasarawa State University, Keffi AS Nigerians inch closer to the February 2023...
Elections

2023: NNPP says Kwankwaso won’t step down for ailing presidential candidates

THE Nigeria Peoples Party Presidential Campaign Council (NNPP-PCC) has said its presidential candidate, Musa...
Crime

NDLEA intercepts cocaine, skunk consignments at Enugu, Lagos ports

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized 126.95 kilogrammes of cocaine and...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
There’s a proposed system to stop vote buying, can it work?

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.