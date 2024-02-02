Germany pledges stronger ties with Nigeria

AS part of measures to strengthen bilateral relations with Nigeria, Germany’s Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze will visit Nigeria from Sunday, Febraury 4 to Wednesday February 7.

This was disclosed via a statement by the German Embassy in Abuja on Friday, February 2.

Schulze, who will arrive in her capacity as President of the Sahel Alliance, a platform aimed at providing support for development in areas within the Sahel region, will be accompanied on the visit by the Parliamentary State Secretary Bärbel Kofler.

“With diplomatic relations spanning over 60 years, Germany and Nigeria have a longstanding relationship. They are natural partners as both are the strongest economy and the most populous country on their respective continents. It is therefore crucial to address current global challenges together,” the statement read.

In addition to addressing issues around development cooperation, the minister will also conduct project visits, including those at the University of Lagos.

“The focus of the visit will lie on bilateral meetings with the Honourable Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite.

“Moreover, a meeting with the President of the Commission of the West African Economic Community ECOWAS, Dr. Alieu Omar Touray, to discuss the situation of development cooperation in West Africa will be held,” the statement read.

One of Kofler’s itineraries in Nigeria will be a visit to the Lagos State government, where she will discuss the state’s challenges with the government.

The meeting will also discuss areas of the state’s cooperation with the German government.