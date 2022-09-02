20.1 C
Abuja

GIJN hosts workshop on open-source investigation tips

Blessing Otoibhi
gijn
gijn
THE Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN) is hosting an online workshop themed ‘How to Track People and Companies on LinkedIn’ with an assessor for Poynter’s International Fact-Checking Network Henk Van Ess. 

The workshop is slated for September 15, 2022. 

Participants will learn how to track people and companies across the platform, find out what individuals and companies post online on specific topics, and figure out who is part of a specific LinkedIn group without being a member. 

Journalists interested in investigative reporting are invited to participate. 

The online workshop will take place on Zoom and will be conducted in English with French, Spanish, Russian and Arabic interpretations. 

The organiser says, “LinkedIn is now the world’s largest professional network, with more than 774 million members in more than 200 countries.

“It’s an important place for businesses and job seekers, but it can also be a great tool to dig out information on people and companies.”

Registration is ongoing and interested participants can apply here. 

Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

