GIJN offers investigative journalism safety and security training

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
1min read

The Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN), in partnership with the London-based Centre for Investigative Journalism and the Freedom of the Press Foundation, is inviting applications for its unique investigative journalism safety and security training program.

Journalists will participate in hands-on practical training sessions with some of the world’s leading journalism safety trainers.

Investigative journalists worldwide can participate in an online safety and security training program.

The six-week training is free and will begin May 10, 2022.

Thirty participants will be selected. Priority will be given to people within journalism organisations who have responsibility for the safety and security of colleagues so that the training can be shared and implemented organisationally.

The organiser says, “Journalists are under attack, facing alarming levels of harassment, surveillance, legal persecution and violence”.

At the same time, they are trying to keep themselves, their colleagues, and their sources safe.

The deadline for submission of applications is April 17, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

