Girl Rising seeks applications for fellowship

Blessing Otoibhi
A nonprofit organisation focused on girls’ education and empowerment, Girl Rising, is seeking entries for its Future Rising Fellowship.

The program uses storytelling to highlight the important connections between girls’ education and climate change.

During the year-long virtual fellowship, 10 fellows will complete a narrative project that highlights their work, or that tells the story of girls or women who are innovating and working to address the impacts of climate change and environmental injustice.

Storytellers aged 17 to 24 who are passionate about gender equality and climate change can apply for a fellowship.

Each fellow will receive a stipend of US$5,000 and can apply for a small additional grant for direct project expenses and materials.

Calton Muriithi, Kenya Future Rising Fellow 2021 Cohort, said, “Being a Future Rising fellow has been a fantastic experience. I’ve gained a deeper understanding about girls’ education as a climate solution and learned new ways to scale up my activism through storytelling.”

The deadline for submission of applications is March 10, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

