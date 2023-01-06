29.1 C
Global Investigative Journalism Network is hiring Executive Director

Blessing Otoibhi
THE Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN) has called for applications for its vacant Executive Director (ED) position.

A statement released by the organisation said the opportunity provides the qualified persons with a chance to be on the frontlines of strengthening watchdog media around the world.

GIJN serves as the global hub for investigative journalists, and its core mission is to support and strengthen investigative reporting around the world. With a team of 38 staff in 25 countries, GIJN works in a dozen languages a day to link together the world’s most enterprising journalists, giving them the tools, technology and training to go after abuses of power and lack of accountability.

GIJN supports journalists around the world and is governed by an international association of 235 nonprofit journalism organisations in 89 countries.

The executive director will report to the Board of Directors and oversee GIJN’s largest program areas, including development, finances, and staff.

GIJN is a distributed organisation, with no brick-and-mortar office. Management is largely online, through collaborative software and video meetings.

The position is fully remote.

A Bachelor’s Degree, a minimum of 10 years of senior leadership experience in a journalism environment, strong knowledge of investigative and data journalism, financial management experience, strong fundraising skills and experience, and knowledge of nonprofit media donors are some of the qualifications the intended ED must possess

The deadline for the submission of applications is March 30, 2023. Prospective candidates can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting.

