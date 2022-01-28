Global Warming: Kwara to partner institutions in combating effects

— 2 mins read

By Dare AKOGUN

GOVERNOR Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state has expressed the willingness of his administration to partner with the Nigeria Institute of Landscape Horticulture (NILH) and other allied institutions in combating the effects of global warming.

The State Governor, disclosed this on Thursday, January 27, while declaring open the 15th Annual General Conference of the Institute held at the Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI), Ilorin.

The Governor, who was represented by the State Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Hon. Saba Yisa Gideon said the event came at the right time as the world is battling the adverse effects of global warming across the Continents.

Gov. AbdulRazaq further charged the Institute to re-double its efforts in enlightening the society on the impact of global warming and how to mitigate its effects on our environment.

In her keynote address, the Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Abosede Olaitan Buraimoh called on landscape horticulturists to increase climate change and adaptation through designing of resilient landscapes, especially in the urban areas of the state.

According to her, “urbanization and technology is gradually destroying our natural habitat and we have reached a point where we are more disconnected from nature than ever before, it is now that the society has the most to benefit from horticulture”.

Hon. Buraimoh, while illustrating some of the ways the professional practice can be of immense benefit to the society said as humans are already endowed with natural ecosystem which are lost through degradation and loss of wild environments, horticultural landscape can help by regulating climate, soil formation, oxygen production and recreational benefits in the society.

She stressed further that the natural ecosystem and horticultural landscapes can help to sustain and improve human health and the well-being of every individuals, thereby serving as an antidotes to increasing urbanization and technological way of living.

She added that the green infrastructure provides a healthy environment, improves socio-economic benefits, and serves as a good revenue generation.

Earlier in his welcome address, the President of the Institute, Alh. Quadri Kolawole (fnilh) explained that the environmental challenges of the Country and the world are becoming worrisome due to the negative impacts of global warming on the livelihood of mankind, animals and sustainable development.

Alh. Kolawole said the Institute needed financial support from government at all levels, adding that urgent attention was needed in enacting enabling laws with a view to attracting individuals and corporate organizations in the Country.

According to him, the Institute was established to promote, encourage and improve professional methods and procedures leading to increased knowledge in the art and science of landscape design, ornamental horticulture, leisure and amenities.

It also aims at providing technical and professional services to Ministries, Parastatals, Industries and Private individuals, among others.

The Conference, themed “Greening and Global Warming: Landscape Horticulturist’s Perspective has in attendance members of the Institute, horticultural experts, farmers, and government officials, among others.