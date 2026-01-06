Gombe bans scrap metal business, cites rising security concerns

THE Gombe State Government has announced an immediate statewide ban on scrap metal trading, popularly known as Bola Jari, citing its growing link to the vandalisation of public infrastructure and rising security concerns.

The decision was taken on Monday after an expanded meeting of the State Security Council, presided over by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, to review emerging security threats and recent incidents across the state.

“It observed that operators in the scrap business lack a coordinated structure, recognised leadership and an effective regulatory framework, making their activities difficult to monitor and control.

“In view of these developments, the council has, with immediate effect, banned all Bola Jari activities across the state,” the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Zubair Umar told journalists shortly after the meeting.

Umar said intelligence and security reports presented to the council showed that public facilities, especially school infrastructure were being systematically vandalised and sold to scrap dealers.

“This ban will remain in force until the dealers properly organise themselves under a recognised leadership, after which the government will designate a controlled operating centre under strict security supervision,” Umar said.

The move positions Gombe as one of the states in Nigeria to impose an outright ban on scrap metal trade on security grounds.

The ICIR reports that across the country, scrap metal trading has increasingly been linked to theft of critical public assets, including manhole covers, electricity installations, school equipment, railway materials and telecommunications components.

In Abuja and several other cities, residents have repeatedly raised concerns over missing manhole covers, which have caused fatal accidents and exposed communities to further risks.

Recall that in December, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Edo State announced plans to begin regulating scrap dealers from 2026, citing their role in the vandalism of critical national assets.

Beyond the scrap ban, the Gombe State Government announced tougher internal security measures, including mandatory profiling of new residents.

The government disclosed that all persons relocating to or renting accommodation in the state would be required to have their personal information properly documented to strengthen intelligence gathering and enable easier tracking by security agencies.

“Anyone coming into Gombe State to reside or rent accommodation must have their personal information properly documented. This will allow security agencies to access such information whenever the need arises,” said the attorney-general, adding that the measure was intended to curb criminal activities and enhance community security.

He explained that the council also addressed the long-standing farmer-herder conflict in the state, noting that an enforcement committee had been constituted to implement the White Paper on Grazing Reserves and Cattle Routes, which followed the recommendations of a committee earlier chaired by retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zubairu Muazu.