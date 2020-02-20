Google/Fitbit deal: EU says trackers make private health data available to tech giants

THE European Data Protection Board on Thursday raised alarm over a potential breach of privacy and risks that might arise from the Alphabet Inc-owned Google’s $2.1 billion bid for fitness trackers company Fitbit.

As the Cambridge Analytica fiasco, which illegally harvested information for 87 million people is still dragging, the board said the new deal would avail Fitbit, the U.S. tech giant whose fitness trackers and other devices monitor users’ daily steps, calories burned and distance travelled unrestricted access to a trove of health data gathered from Fitbit devices around the world.

“The possible further combination and accumulation of sensitive personal data regarding people in Europe by a major tech company could entail a high level of risk to privacy and data protection,” the privacy watchdog said.

Google announced the deal in November 2019, as it sought to compete with Apple and Samsung in the crowded market for fitness trackers and smartwatches.