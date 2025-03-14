Gordon Fisher/JHR Fellowship calls for entries

THE Gordon N. Fisher/Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) Journalism Fellowship is providing mid-career journalists from developing countries with advanced training to strengthen human rights reporting and promote media excellence.

The fellowship would offer selected participants the opportunity to engage in academic seminars, hands-on media training, and mentorship from experienced journalists and human rights advocates in Massey College, University of Toronto.

The programme aims to enhance investigative reporting skills, foster cross-cultural collaboration, and equip journalists to amplify underreported human rights issues.

The fellowship would extend for a year, allowing participants to immerse themselves in learning and return to their home countries with enhanced skills to drive impactful journalism.

Applications are currently open for the next cohort, with a competitive selection process that evaluates candidates based on their journalistic achievements and dedication to human rights advocacy.

Interested applicants can apply here before the deadline on March 31, 2025.