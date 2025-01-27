Gospel singer accused of killing ‘corper’ in Abuja pleads not guilty in court

A GOSPEL singer Timilehin Ajayi, charged with the murder of Salome Adaidu, a 24-year-old National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member serving in Abuja, has pleaded not guilty despite his earlier confession to the crime.

Ajayi, 32, was arraigned at the Nasarawa State High Court on January 17, on charges of culpable homicide punishable by death under Section 221 of the Penal Code.

The court ordered Ajayi’s remand at the Lafia Correctional Facility, pending further hearings.

Ajayi was arrested on January 12 in New Karshi, Karu Local Government Area, while transporting Adaidu’s severed head in a polythene bag.

The ICIR reported that police investigations revealed he had dismembered the victim’s body into more than 50 pieces after killing her at his residence, allegedly driven by jealousy over suspicions of infidelity.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

During his parade at the Nasarawa State Police Command headquarters, Ajayi confessed to the crime, claiming jealousy and suspicions of infidelity drove him to kill Adaidu during her visit.

He admitted to using a knife and machete to dismember her body, placing the remains in polythene bags.

“I killed her because we don’t have each other all the time. It’s not something I planned. It happened on that day and it happened. Not that I had the plan in mind, she was cheating.

However, during his court appearance on Monday, January 27, Ajayi pleaded not guilty, prompting public outrage and calls for justice from advocacy groups and Adaidu’s family.