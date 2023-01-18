20.1 C
Abuja

Gov Umahi inaugurates commission of enquiry into Ebonyi killings

National News
Fatimah Quadri
The governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has inaugurated a nine-man commission of enquiry to probe the killings and vandalism in Ekoli and Amoso Edda, Afikpo south local government area of the state.

This was made known in a statement issued in Abakaliki on Wednesday, January 18 by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Chooks Oko.

There have been series of attacks and destruction in the two areas of the local government, which led to the death of some persons on Boxing Day last year.

The victims included the younger brother of a leader of the All Progressives Congress in the state and a police officer.

Members of the enquiry commission are Nkama Nkama as the secretary, while Mike Okoro, Etta Uka, Kalu Mba, John Igwe, Ibiam Ekpe, Ufere Okoroafor and Ama Kalu Ikwor will serve as members.

During the inauguration, Umahi urged members of the commission, headed by Sonni Ogbuoji, to carry out their responsibilities with utmost conscientiousness.

Responding, Ogbuoji assured the governor that they would perform their duties with diligence, and without panic or indulgence.

Fatimah Quadri

