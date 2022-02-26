34.1 C
Abuja

Government, private sector collaboration to drive Nigeria’s economic growth — Osinbajo

Featured NewsNews
Niyi OYEDEJI
Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo
Advertisementspot_img

Related
1min read

VICE President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the core economic objectives of the Nigerian government include facilitating private sector collaboration.

Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity Laolu Akande disclosed this in a statement he signed.

Osinbajo spoke on Friday after commissioning the Kimberly-Clark Huggies Diaper Manufacturing Plant in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

He said with about seven million babies born every year in Nigeria, the market for diapers was huge, and the factory signaled the beginning of greater investments in the manufacturing and other sectors.

He added that the plant would provide thousands of good-paying jobs, directly and indirectly within the next three years.

“For the Federal Government, every new manufacturing plant is an important step towards our belief that it is private investments, both local and foreign, that must be the pathway to rapid economic growth, with jobs and prosperity.”

Buttressing the importance of the FG’s National Development Plan, the vice president said the success of the plan depended greatly on a conscious reliance on private enterprise and initiative.

- Advertisement -

He noted that it was envisaged that an investment commitment of N348 trillion would be needed over the four-year period of the plan, adding that the government at all levels would provide about N49.7 trillion or about 14 per cent, while the private sector was expected to invest N298 trillion or about 86 per cent.

Osinbajo further disclosed that the FG’s commitment to supporting and collaborating with the private sector was expressed in the strategic objectives of the National Development Plan.

“The implementation of the plan is expected to be supported by a range of fiscal, monetary and trade measures, including more intentionally promoting productivity and value addition.

“This will, of course, also mean loosening generalised restrictions on trade. Blanket import restrictions are a dampener on economic activity because a lot of items that might be needed in the manufacturing process might be affected, with consequent negative impact on value addition in the economy.

“It would also mean moving away from our instinctive demand management approach, managing limited resources to producing and creating more in a competitive and sustainable manner. This is especially so for foreign exchange, where we all agree that a more market-driven, managed float approach will attract more dollars and relieve the pressure on foreign exchange.”

He, however, noted that the Buhari administration had highlighted key action items in all of the focus areas to drive sustainability.

 

- Advertisement -

 

 

Niyi Oyedeji
Author Page

'Niyi works with The ICIR as an investigative reporter and fact-checker. You can shoot him an email via [email protected] You can as well follow him on Twitter via @niyi_oyedeji.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Featured News

Government, private sector collaboration to drive Nigeria’s economic growth — Osinbajo

VICE President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the core economic objectives of the Nigerian...
Science and Tech

Twelve different online scams you should know

SCAMMERS have taken advantage of the internet and social media to defraud people of...
ICT/Telecoms

Airtel Africa ends talks with Helios on tower sale to Chad

AIRTEL Africa has disclosed that its signed agreement with Helios Towers Plc for the...
World News

Biden nominates first black woman as apex court judge

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, honoree at the Third Annual Judge James B. Parsons Legacy...
Diaspora News

Canada’s education minister orders investigation into allegations of racism against Nigerian child

Stephen Lecce Ontario’s Education Minister Stephen Lecce has ordered an investigation into the incident that...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Russia-Ukraine conflict: 10 things you need to know

Russia trying to seize Chernobyl nuclear power plant, says Ukraine president Zelensky

Tracking the ransom: How multi-million naira kidnapping industry is growing in Northern Nigeria

Updated: No sunny side for Nigeria as oil price tops $105 on Russia’s invasion...

10 key provisions of the electoral bill awaiting Buhari’s decision

Adama Adama, owner of Enadama Group, defrauds investor of over N8m, shuts down office

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

Insufficient fuel, reason for Opebi chopper crash – AIB

Ukrainian banks, govt websites hit by wave of cyber attacks

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleTwelve different online scams you should know

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.