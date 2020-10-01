Governments from 1999 to 2015 presided over the near destruction Nigeria – Buhari

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has taken a swipe at his predecessors, saying that no government in the past did what he is doing “with such scarce resources.”

Buhari said this during his nationwide broadcast to commemorate the country’s independence anniversary.

The President in his address specifically called out the previous governments from 1999 – 2015, saying they presided over the near destruction of the country.

The governments mention in charge of the country during the address were those of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, late Umar Yar’Adua and former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“No government in the past did what we are doing with such scarce resources. We have managed to keep things going in spite of the disproportionate spending on security,” Buhari said.

“Those in the previous Governments from 1999 – 2015 who presided over the near destruction of the country have now the impudence to attempt to criticize our efforts.”

“In the circumstances, a responsible government must face realities and take tough decisions.”

Buhari’s statement is coming 18-days after Olusegun Obasanjo, former Nigeria’s former President said he has never seen Nigeria so divided.

Obasanjo had said only self-deluded people would claim that all is well in Nigeria, stating that Nigeria’s problems were due to the recent mismanagement of the country’s diversity.

He also stated that the country was slowly becoming a failed state and economically insecure.

“I do appreciate that you all feel sad and embarrassed as most of us feel as Nigerians with the situation we find ourselves in,” Obasanjo said.

“Today, Nigeria is fast drifting to a failed and badly divided state; economically our country is becoming a basket case and poverty capital of the world, and socially, we are firming up as an unwholesome and insecure country.”

“And these manifestations are the products of recent mismanagement of diversity and socio-economic development of our country. Old fault lines that were disappearing have opened up in greater fissures and with drums of hatred, disintegration, and separation and accompanying choruses being heard loud and clear almost everywhere.”