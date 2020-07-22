Governor Fayemi is COVID-19 positive, to hand over to deputy

GOVERNOR of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has tested positive to COVID-19, making him the sixth Nigerian governor to contract the deadly virus that has infected over fifteen million people globally.

Fayemi confirmed his status on his official Twitter page on Wednesday, where he stated that his test results came back positive on the third trial. He added that he would be handling over critical tasks to his deputy, as he gradually recuperates.

“I took my third Covid-19 test yesterday and it came back positive,” Fayemi tweeted. “I’m generally ok and I’m already self-isolating at home and receiving the best of care from my medical team.

“I’m delegating critical tasks to my Deputy but will continue routine duty from home,” his tweet read in part.

The governor also assured citizens that he is receiving the best possible care while self-isolating and would carry on the daily routine of governance from home.

Since Nigeria got its first index case in February, the country has recorded over 37,801 cases and 805 deaths, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The rising number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria and around the world has contributed to an economic downfall in most parts of the world.