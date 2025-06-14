back to top

Grief as Lagos council chairman dies after prolonged illness

News
Late Executive Chairman of Oto-Awori Local Council Development Area, Musibau Asafa
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA

THE Executive Chairman of Oto-Awori Local Council Development Area, Musibau Asafa, has passed away after a prolonged illness.

His death, which has plunged the LCDA into mourning, was officially confirmed in a statement released on Facebook  Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Bodunrin Ayodele.

The statement whicj did not specify the exact date of his passing reads: “Oto-Awori Local Council Development Area is in mourning following the passing of its Executive Chairman, Prince Musibau Adekunle Asafa.

“Prince Asafa, a respected politician, leader and dedicated public servant, succumbed to a prolonged illness, leaving behind a legacy of service and commitment to the people he served.”

A close family source said Prince Asafa passed away after a prolonged battle with illness. The source said despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he could not recover, leaving his family, friends, and colleagues in deep sorrow.


     

     

    As the news of his death spreads, tributes and condolences  have started pouring in from well-wishers, community leaders, and government officials who had the opportunity to work with him.

    The Executive Chairman of Somolu Local Government Area, Abdul-Hamed Salawu, through  social media accounts on Saturday  condoled with Oto-Awori LCDA over the chairman’s demise.

    The post reads, “The executive chairman of Somolu Local Government, Abdul- Hammed Salawu, has sent the condolences of the Executive, Legislature, Management and the people of Somolu Local Government to the people of Oto- Awori LCDA and APC family, over the painful demise of Prince Musbau Adekunle Asafa, the executive chairman of Oto- Awori LCDA.

    “May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

