Ground rent: Patience Jonathan, Mark, Ganduje, Omisore, others to lose Abuja properties

THE Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has released the names of 1,095 individuals and organisations whose properties’ titles were recently revoked over their failure to settle statutory land charges.

In a notice signed by FCTA management, the agency stated that enforcement actions would begin after the 14-day final grace period ended on November 25.

Most of the affected properties listed in the properties are mostly in highbrow neighborhoods such as Asokoro, Maitama, Garki, and Wuse area of the nation’s capital.

According to the administration, of the revoked titles, 835 properties defaulted on ground rent payments while 260 failed to pay violation and land use conversion fees.

Among those affected are former governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje; former governor of Cross River, Donald Duke; wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience Jonathan; former Senate President, David Mark; and former deputy governor of Osun State, Iyiola Omisore.

The FCTA had urged the properties owners to settle outstanding charges to avoid enforcement of its threat to revoke their titles.

In May 2025, the administration announced the takeover of 4,794 properties in the heart of the city. The properties include the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) National Secretariat, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The FCTA cited decades of unpaid ground rent, some stretching 10 to 43 years.

“Ownership of the revoked 4,794 properties in the Central Area, Garki I and II, Wuse I and II, Asokoro, Maitama and Guzape districts, had already reverted to the FCTA, and as from Monday, next week, the government will begin to exercise its rights of ownership on the affected landed properties.

“As usual, this will be done without consideration as to ownership of the affected landed properties. It will be purely in line with extant laws and regulations guiding the process,” said FCT Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka.

He was joined by the Director, Land Administration, Chijioke Nwankwoeze and the Director, Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima at a media briefing on the planned revocation of the properties.