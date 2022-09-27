Group set to hold public dialogue on access to water, sanitation

THE Centre for Environmental Sustainability and Development Awareness (CESDA) has disclosed plans to hold series of town hall dialogues among the original inhabitants of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and political office holders across the six area councils.

The meeting, meant to foster discussions on access to water and sanitation, will hold in Abaji, Kwali, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Bwari, and the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

The first phase, according to a statement issued today in Abuja by CESDA’s Executive Director, Olusola Babalola, would commence tomorrow, Wednesday, September 28, 2022 in Abaji Area Council.

The programme is expected to continue the following day, on Thursday, September 29, and Friday, September 30 in Kwali and Gwagwalada area councils respectively.

According to Babalola, the essence of the dialogue is to “intensify dialogue between FCT Original Inhabitants and appointed and elected political office holders around participation, affordable and sustainable access to water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), SGBV and GESI.”

The group expressed optimism on the potential of such forum, stressing that it would not only foster an harmonious society, it would also encourage an all-inclusive decision-making process that would accommodate both the interest of the governed and the leaders, especially as the country moves towards the 2023 general elections.

The statement further described the proposed dialogues as one of the series of activities under the ‘Promotion of FCT Original Inhabitants Participation in Electoral Process’ project, supported by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, a United States-based independent philanthropist organization through the Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED) being implemented by CESDA, along with other cohort members.

“We believe that the meeting, which will have different stakeholders in attendance, will stimulate political participation and improve government responsiveness to issues and its responsibilities,” the statement read in part.