29.1 C
Abuja

Group set to hold public dialogue on access to water, sanitation

Health and EnvironmentEnvironment
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Picture used for illustration
Advertisement

Related

[INVESTIGATION] How ‘Ghanaian herbal products’ are manufactured, marketed in Nigeria

[INVESTIGATION] Genotype Scam: How Health Workers in Gombe Issue fake Genotype Certificates for a...

How Cross River PHC boss and husband fleece Basic Health Care Provision Fund

Data shows Nigeria’s Lassa fever death toll doubles in 2022  

Recycling: Abuja residents shift waste into wealth, as economic hardship bites

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Centre for Environmental Sustainability and Development Awareness (CESDA) has disclosed plans to hold series of town hall dialogues among the original inhabitants of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and political office holders across the six area councils.

The meeting, meant to foster discussions on access to water and sanitation, will hold in Abaji, Kwali, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Bwari, and the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

The first phase, according to a statement issued today in Abuja by CESDA’s Executive Director, Olusola Babalola, would commence tomorrow, Wednesday, September 28, 2022 in Abaji Area Council.

The programme is expected to continue the following day, on Thursday, September 29, and Friday, September 30 in Kwali and Gwagwalada area councils respectively.

According to Babalola, the essence of the dialogue is to “intensify dialogue between FCT Original Inhabitants and appointed and elected  political office holders around participation, affordable and sustainable access to water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), SGBV and GESI.”

The group expressed optimism on the potential of such forum, stressing that it would not only foster an harmonious society, it would also encourage an all-inclusive decision-making process that would accommodate both the interest of the governed and the leaders, especially as the country moves towards the 2023 general elections.

The statement further described the proposed dialogues as one of the series of activities under the ‘Promotion of FCT Original Inhabitants Participation in Electoral Process’ project, supported by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, a United States-based independent philanthropist organization through the Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED) being implemented by CESDA, along with other cohort members.

- Advertisement -

“We believe that the meeting, which will have different stakeholders in attendance, will stimulate political participation and improve government responsiveness to issues and its responsibilities,” the statement read in part.

 

 

Author profile
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Author Page

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Conflict and Security

Obi backs Akeredolu’s call to arm Amotekun with sophisticated weapons

THE Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate has supported the call by the Ondo State...
Business and Economy

Again, CBN raises interest rates to 15.5%

THE Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has once...
Crime

NDLEA sets ablaze N194.7bn worth of cocaine seized in Lagos

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has set ablaze 1.8 tons (1,855 kilogrammes)...
Elections

South-East will produce president after Atiku -Ihedioha

A FORMER House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Emeka Ihedioha has said that the agitations...
Judiciary

Alleged N400m Fraud: Olisa Metuh’s case not struck out by court – EFCC

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said the fraud case involving the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleObi backs Akeredolu’s call to arm Amotekun with sophisticated weapons

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.