Gunmen abduct residents in Abuja community

SEVERAL residents are feared to have been abducted in the Peze community of Byazhi, Kubwa area of Abuja, during a late-night raid by armed men.

According to a report by Sahara Reporters, the heavily armed attackers struck on the night of Tuesday, March 3, moving from house to house between 9:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m and abducted at least 16 residents.

A resident quoted by the newspaper, recounted that the assailants had gathered in an uncompleted building opposite his house before launching the attack.

“They started banging on my door and moving around the house, shouting to see if anyone would react. The way they operate is that once you respond, they break the window to gain entry,” the source was quoted to have said.

When they couldn’t gain entry into some homes, the gunmen reportedly moved to other houses, eventually abducting 16 people, including the wife of a local vigilante commander, her younger sister, and four children belonging to a pastor who was away when the attack occurred.

According to the report, while the community’s vigilante commander narrowly escaped being ambushed after leaving his house before the attack, his wife, who recently put to bed, was taken alongside her sister, while the kidnappers left the newborn behind.

Other victims include four children belonging to a pastor in the community.

Meanwhile, the FCT Police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, refused to react to the incident, even after asking The ICIR to send her a text message when contacted on the phone over the incident.

Recurring kidnappings in Byazhin–Kubwa axis

The latest abduction adds to a series of security breaches in communities around the Byazhin and Kubwa areas.

In May 2025, suspected gunmen abducted a resident identified as Afam Nwankwo Onyedikachi in the Public Commentary area of Byazhin.

The victim was reportedly kidnapped in the early hours of the day while attempting to enter his residence after returning from a gymnastics session.

Another resident who reportedly tried to confront the attackers was shot and injured during the incident and was later rushed to a hospital in Byazhin for treatment.

Similarly, earlier incidents in the area have seen gunmen storm residential communities at night, abducting residents and attacking households.

In January 2023, gunmen reportedly invaded the Paze community in Byazhin and abducted four residents who had just returned home from a New Year’s crossover church service.

Residents said the attackers, numbering about 15, emerged from nearby bushes and moved from house to house before breaking into compounds. In some cases, the gunmen forced residents out of their homes, collected money and valuables, and later whisked them away.