Gunmen invade Army Estate in Abuja, abduct 2

Reading time: 1 mins
Conflict and Security
bandits
Image of bandits used to illustrate the report
Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma OPARA

GUNMEN invaded the Nigerian Army Post Housing Estate in the Kurudu area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the late hours of Thursday, January 18, and abducted two residents.

The incident occurred at about 10.00p.pm.

One of the abductees is the wife of a lawyer, Cyril Adikwu, and the other is his in-law.

According to residents of the area, the kidnappers invaded the estate, shooting sporadically in the air and fled with the abductees before soldiers arrived at the scene.

“We heard the gunshot in the barrister’s house, and then we alerted the estate’s management, who immediately swung into action. In a short time, Army people came around and started shooting too, but before they came, the kidnappers had taken the wife and one of the in-laws of the barrister.

“This is really traumatising because we could not sleep throughout the night due to fear of the kidnappers coming back. President Tinubu should please help Nigerians put an end to this barbaric act by the kidnappers,” a resident, Austine John, told jounalists.

The ICIR reached out to the spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Clement Nwachukwu, over the issue, but he has yet to reply to a call and text message to his phone number.

Recently, there has been an upsurge in the rate of kidnapping within the Nigeria’s capital.

The ICIR reported that some FCT residents had abandoned their homes due to several successful abductions by bandits within their communities.


    Several kidnap cases were recorded in the FCT during the festive period, including the mass abduction of about 23 residents of Dei-dei, Bwari, and 12 others in Gbaupe, a rural community along Airport Road.

    Since the New Year, several successful abductions have also been carried out by kidnappers.

    On Wednesday, January 17, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, said his administration would not tolerate abductions.

    He also warned area council chairmen to be more proactive in security matters.

    Ijeoma OPARA
    Author Page

    Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via [email protected] or @ije_le on Twitter.

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    -Advertisement-

    Most read

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    The ICIR is a member of

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.