Gunmen kidnap Ekiti APC chairman

Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN

GUNMEN have kidnapped the Ekiti State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Paul Omotosho, on Saturday, July, 2023.

Omotosho was said to have been attacked in the evening along the Agbado-Imesi-Ekiti road in the Gbonyin local government area of the state. 

The state’s publicity secretary of the party, Segun Dipe, confirming the incident to journalists, said, “The chairman was driving in a Venza car along the road when the bandits shot at one of the tyres of his car.

    “He was taken into a Toyota Hilux van and driven off. He was alone in the car when the incident happened, according to the information we have.

    “It happened in the evening; we got the information at about 6pm. The security agencies, police and Amotekun have been alerted and they are all working on it,” he said.

    The Ekiti state police command was yet to issue an official statement confirming the kidnap.

    The ICIR reached out to the police spokesperson in the state, Sunday Abutu, on Sunday morning through calls and messages, but he had not responded to enquiries till the time of filing this report.

