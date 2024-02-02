Gunmen kill monarch in Kwara, abduct wife, others

GUNMEN have killed the traditional ruler, Olukoro of Koro in Ekiti Local Government Area (LGA) of Kwara State, Segun Aremu, after invading his palace on the night of Thursday, February 1.

The gunmen, who stormed the palace around 8 p.m, also whisked away his wife and two others.

Koro Ekiti shares boundary with Egbe, in Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Confirming the attack on Thursday night, the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq condemned the incident, describing it as ‘reckless, shocking, and abominable.’

A statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, on the incident, charged the security agencies to track down the perpetrators and rescue the monarch’s wife and other abductees.

The statement read in part, “The monarch was reportedly shot dead in his palace on Thursday night by some unknown gunmen, who also whisked away his wife and two others.

“The governor condemned the development, which he said was reckless, shocking, and abominable.

“He charged the security agencies not to spare any resources to track down the perpetrators, free the spouse and others taken away, and bring them to book.”

The governor further extended his condolences to the people of the town, noting that the perpetrators would be apprehended and brought to book.

“We will certainly get the perpetrators and ensure that this is their last crime against humanity. My profound condolences go to the people of Koro.

“Our hearts are broken, and we stand by them at this time and always,” the statement read.

However, all attempts to speak with the Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, Ejire Adeyemi, on the attack proved unsuccessful, as she did not pick calls or respond to SMS sent to her telephone number.

The attack on the monarch’s palace came a few days after gunmen killed two traditional rulers in Ekiti State.

The rulers were said to have been attacked along Oke Ako – Ipao Ekiti – Aiyedun road while returning home from a meeting.

The two traditional rulers – the Onimojo of Imojo Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola and the Elesun of Esun Ekiti, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsola – were killed in an ambush by armed men while another traditional ruler, the Alara of Ara-Ekiti, Oba Adebayo Fatoba, escaped the attack.

The ICIR also reported how gunmen abducted six pupils and three teachers of a private school in Emure, headquarters of Emure Local Government Area of the State on Monday, January 29.

The incident happened the same day armed men shot dead the two traditional rulers in the Oke-Ako axis of Ikole Local Government Area of the state.