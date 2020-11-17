Gunmen unleash mayhem in fresh Kaduna attacks, kill district head, others

IN the early hours of Tuesday, gunmen attacked Gidan Zaki in Zangon Kataf local government of Kaduna State killing Haruna Kuye, the District Head of Gidan Zaki and his son, according to a statement by the Kaduna State Government.

Samuel Aruwan, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs confirmed the development in a statement saying the monarch’s wife also sustained machete wounds while the daughter sustained gunshot injury.

“The security report further stated that the act was carried out by about five men wielding AK-47 rifles and machetes, who also tried to burn the house and a vehicle.

“The military added that location that three empty cases and a live round of 7.62mm special ammunition were recovered at the scene. Troops in collaboration with other security agencies are carrying out investigations and trailing the assailants,” the statement read.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the killings as evil and violation of the sanctity of the human lives by enemies of peace who must be fished out and made to face the wrath of the law.

The Governor also directed the Commissioner of Police and Director of the Department of State Services to team up with the military forces on the ground to ensure diligent investigations.

Speaking to The ICIR, Mohammed Jalige Police spokesperson in Kaduna was asked about the response of the police to the heightened insecurity in the state and measures to address the situation.

“I will get back to you about it. I will give you a call,” he said.

However, at the time of filing this report, he could not be reached via calls or text messages.

In another development, the Kaduna State Government also confirmed another attack by gunmen at Albasu village of Igabi local government of the state.

The update identified the eleven persons killed includes Amadu Mallam, Idi Gefefe, Isah Goma, Awwalu Goma, Babangida Iliyasu, Lado Iliyasu, Ya’u Jumare, Hamza Umaru, Shehu Jibril, Tukur Albasu Musa and Adamu Muruzuwa.

The following victims who sustained injuries are Muazu Albasu, Samaila Junaidu Husaini and a yet to be identified woman earlier thought to have been killed.

Similarly, the security agencies have identified another victim Albarka Addu’a, a former village head of Kyemara Gari who was killed by bandits on Sunday while armed gunmen kidnapped two persons at Maraban Kajuru in Kajuru local government area.