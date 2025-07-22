Halt oil spill at Ilaje communities, Chevron Nigeria urged

CHEVRON Nigeria Limited has been called upon to immediately stop an ongoing oil leak and contain the spill that occurred on April 12 at its Berthing Operational Platform (BOP) located in shallow waters offshore Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The call was made in an open letter jointly signed by Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN), and Community leaders including representatives of the Abereke communities (including Taiwo Aiyedatiwa, General Secretary), local fishing cooperatives, individual residents of Ilaje, and grassroots environmental groups.

In a statement sent to The ICIR by CAPPA on Monday night, the concerned group raised the alarm over widespread environmental degradation, warning that it poses severe threats to local livelihoods, especially among fishing and farming communities.

According to them, affected areas have experienced extensive water pollution, the destruction of marine ecosystems, and long-term damage to economic activities in the region, accusing Chevron of consistently failing to uphold environmental standards or respect the rights of its host communities.

“This egregious environmental disaster demands immediate action. We call on Chevron Nigeria Limited to take full responsibility for the clean-up, restoration, and compensation for the devastation caused to our ecosystem.

“For decades, Chevron’s operations have left behind a trail of oil spills, gas flaring, and ecosystem degradation. Despite countless outcries, the company has consistently failed to uphold environmental and human rights standards in its host communities, who continue to suffer the devastating impacts of its operations,” the statement read.

It maintained that Chevron’s recent oil spill has not only caused ecological damage but has also deepened existing gender inequalities, increasing the economic vulnerability and social marginalisation of women and children who play key roles in local fishing economies, family farms, and household sustenance.

The group noted the spill has become a recurring issue and was beyond the control of local authorities, having catastrophic impacts on the environment, health, and economic well-being of the communities.

“The local waters are polluted, forests and marine life are destroyed, and the once-flourishing fishing and farming communities now struggle to survive.

“The long-term consequences of this spill will be devastating if not addressed promptly and effectively,” they urged.

They condemned Chevron’s actions as “a pattern of environmental negligence and corporate irresponsibility rife with human rights violations” and reaffirmed their solidarity with the people of Ilaje, describing the situation as “a violation of their right to a clean, safe, and sustainable environment.”

The group demanded that Chevron Nigeria immediately stop the oil leak and contain the spill to prevent further environmental damage, conduct a thorough clean-up of the affected area, assess and mitigate the environmental and health impacts, and provide timely and adequate compensation.

“We will not stand by as our environment and livelihoods are ravaged by reckless, profit-driven actions. We demand that Chevron Nigeria Limited prioritise the well-being of Ilaje communities, take immediate action to address this crisis, and uphold its corporate responsibility to ensure a safe and healthy environment for all,” the concerned group added.

The ICIR had, in an investigative piece, documented how the people of Ilaje communities battle for survival amidst constant oil spillage and sea surge.