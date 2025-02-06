Harold McGraw Center opens applications for business journalism fellowship

THE Harold McGraw Center for Business Journalism at the Craig Newmark School of Journalism, City University of New York, is accepting applications for its fellowship programme, which supports in-depth reporting on business and the global economy.

The fellowship offers editorial and financial assistance to journalists working on complex, time-intensive stories.

Experienced journalists with at least five years in the field can apply for the remote programme.

Fellows will receive grants of up to $15,000 to produce investigative or enterprise stories in text, video, or audio formats.

Staff journalists, editors, and freelancers are eligible, including international reporters, provided their work is in English and intended for a U.S. audience.

The application is twice a year. The deadline to apply for Spring 2025 Fellowships is March 31, 2025.

Applications for the Fall 2025 Fellowships will be due October 6, 2025

Applicants can apply here