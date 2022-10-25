26.1 C
Abuja

Harvard hosts media innovation fellowship

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
THE Nieman Foundation for Journalism and the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society are inviting fellows to carry out a research project on journalism innovation. 

Candidates must propose a project relating to journalism’s digital transformation. Examples might include ideas for new revenue streams to fund journalism, the construction of new tools for reporting, or research into news consumption patterns. 

Journalists worldwide working for news organisations in a business, technology, or leadership capacity can apply for a fellowship at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. 

Fellows will receive a stipend and additional allowances for housing, childcare, and health insurance. 

The deadline for the application is December 1, 2022, for international journalists and January 31, 2023, for US journalists. Interested applicants can apply here. 

Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

