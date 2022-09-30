26.1 C
Abuja

Heavy gunshots in Burkina Faso spark fears eight months after successful coup

Tayo ODUNLAMI
In this file photo taken in January, Burkina Faso soldiers are seen deployed outside the national TV station in Ouagadougou [File: Olympia de Maismont/AFP]
HEAVY gunfire heard on Friday near the main military camp and residential areas of Burkina Faso’s capital, Ouagadougou, has sparked fears of a mutiny eight months after a military coup d’etat led by Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba overthrew the country’s president.

Soldiers are on the main avenue leading to the presidential palace, administrative buildings, and the national television station, which stopped broadcasting and showed a blank screen saying “no video signal.”

Troops blocked several main roads in Ouagadougou. A spokesman for the military government that seized power in January was unreachable, Aljazeera reported.

TheICIR reports that the military junta had seized power in a coup on January 24, overthrew President Roch Kabore and dissolved the government. It is unclear whether the commotion on Friday resulted from another coup attempt as no announcements have been made.

 

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

