Helicopter crashes in Lagos, destroys building

A helicopter has crashed into a building in Ikeja, Lagos State.

The incident occurred in the afternoon on Tuesday, August 1.

The aircraft burst into flames after it collided with a building adjacent to the AP filling station on Oba Akran Street, a few metres to its destination at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA).

According to an eyewitness account, two people believed to be the pilots of the helicopter were rescued, but it was uncertain how many passengers were on board the ill-fated chopper.

Emergency operatives from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Lagos Fire and Rescue Service arrived on ground to effect emergency services.

The Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria, (FAAN), Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, told The ICIR that two passengers were receiving medical attention.

“It’s true. Fortunately there’s no casualty. The two passengers are receiving medical attention,” Yakubu-Funtua said.

He would not disclose the identity of the helicopter.