Hoodlums kidnap ABSU Deputy Vice-Chancellor

Hoodlums have kidnapped the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the Abia State University, Godwin Emezue.

According to a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of Abia State Police Command, Maureen Chinaka, on Saturday, January 27, Godwin was kidnapped while purchasing fuel at a filling station at Umuopara in Umuahia.

Part of the statement read, “On 26/01/2024, at about 9.30 p.m., the Abia State Police Command received information that on the same date, at about 7 p.m., the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Uturu ABSU, ProfGodwin Emezue, while in the company of his wife in their vehicle, was abducted by hoodlums while purchasing fuel at a petrol station in Umuopara, Umuahia South LGA.”

How do you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



She said that the hoodlums confiscated the victim’s wife’s ATM card, dragged the Deputy Vice-Chancellor into a Lexus SUV, and drove away with him.

She noted that the Command is deploying resources and assets, including intelligence and technical aid, towards unravelling the crime, and safely rescuing the victim from his captors.

The police urged Abia residents to remain calm and continue their legitimate activities while maintaining vigilance and being security conscious.

The Command further appealed for the cooperation of the public, especially by way of providing any useful information that could be helpful in these particular circumstances and in generally attaining enhanced security in the state.