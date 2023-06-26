26.1 C
Abuja
HomeMedia Opportunities
Media Opportunities

Hostwriter seeks entries for collaborative journalism awards

Joshua Ovorumu
Joshua Ovorumu
hostwriter

Related

HOSTWRITER is accepting entries for the 2023 edition of its Annual Award.

The award is open to teams of two or more journalists who have worked or will work on a story together and have used or will use their platform in some way during the research.

Hostwriter is a platform that lets vetted journalists contact each other for collaboration opportunities, and will award cash prizes for works of collaborative journalism among professional and amateur journalists.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    Works may be published in any language, but works not in English must include a translation.

    There are two prize categories – the story prize which will be awarded €1,000 ($1,094), and the pitch prize which will attract 1,500 ($1,642).

    Works must be published by July 31.

    The deadline is August 31, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.

    Joshua Ovorumu

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Politics and Governance

    Tinubu urged to release details of campaign funds as Sowore says he spent N40m

    THE African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, said he spent about N40...
    Entertainment

    2023 BET Awards: Davido thrills audience as Burna Boy, Tems emerge winners

    NIGERIAN superstars Burna Boy and Tems emerged winners in the Best International Act and...
    Environment

    Flooding: What is Jigawa state doing to mitigate future disaster?

    LAST year The ICIR captured the impact of flooding in Jigawa state in this...
    Sports

    Fans to decide Peseiro’s future as Super Eagles coach says NFF

    THE uncertainty of the future of Jose Peseiro as Super Eagles coach got a...
    Politics and Governance

    Lagos deputy governor denies renouncing Nigerian citizenship, calls claim misleading

    THE Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, has refuted an allegation that he once...

    Most Read

    Hilton hotel owner Adedoyin to die by hanging over Adegoke’s murder

    Sudan crisis: Second batch of Nigerians arrive Abuja

    Shocked by postponement, C​DD’s Election Analysis Centre asks INEC to ensure credible polls

    Tracking bank fraud perpetrators in Nigeria could cost victims more than they lost

    Kidnapping in Nigeria: criminalising ransom payment isn’t working – families need support

    ALL THE DATA: The earnings of Nigerian senators ― how much and how fair?

    Nigerians celebrate Firdaus’ call to bar―seven months after hijab controversy

    Buhari Appoints New Chairman For NDLEA

    We all disregard court orders − Nigerian democracy is on crutches, says Shehu Sani

    ICPC press release is false and misleading ― Yar’adua foundation reacts to property seizure

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Tinubu urged to release details of campaign funds as Sowore says he spent N40m

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.