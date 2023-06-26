Hostwriter seeks entries for collaborative journalism awards

HOSTWRITER is accepting entries for the 2023 edition of its Annual Award.

The award is open to teams of two or more journalists who have worked or will work on a story together and have used or will use their platform in some way during the research.

Hostwriter is a platform that lets vetted journalists contact each other for collaboration opportunities, and will award cash prizes for works of collaborative journalism among professional and amateur journalists.

Works may be published in any language, but works not in English must include a translation.

There are two prize categories – the story prize which will be awarded €1,000 ($1,094), and the pitch prize which will attract €1,500 ($1,642).

Works must be published by July 31.

The deadline is August 31, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.