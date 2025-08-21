House of Reps summons 11 Discos over N2.6trillion debt

THE House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee has summoned 11 electricity Distribution Companies (Discos) to appear before it over an outstanding debt of N2.6 trillion owed to the Federation Account.

The resolution was reached on Wednesday, August 20, during an investigative hearing chaired by Representative Bamidele Salam, following a review of the 2021 Auditor General’s report.

The session featured an appearance by the Managing Director of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET) PLC, Johnson Akinnawo, who disclosed the scale of the liabilities.

According to NBET documents submitted to the Committee, as of September 30, 2020, the 11 Discos collectively owed N2.6 trillion. The breakdown is as follows:

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) – N330.4 billion; Eko Electricity Distribution Company – N231 billion; Benin Electricity Distribution Company – N233.2 billion; Enugu Electricity Distribution Company – N258.3 billion; Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company – N325.7 billion.

Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company – N310 billion; Jos Electricity Distribution Company – N161.7 billion; Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company – N277.7 billion; Kano Electricity Distribution Company – N211.7 billion; Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company – N239.7 billion; and Yola Electricity Distribution Company – N107.4 billion.

It would be noted that the Auditor General’s 2021 report, which prompted the hearing, flagged multiple irregularities in the power sector.

These include N30 billion in uncollected debt by NBET from market operators; N549 million shortfall in NBET’s one per cent income from institutional charges; N100 billion paid by NBET to Generation Companies (GENCOs) for electricity not delivered to the national grid; and N26 billion owed to Nigeria by two foreign firms for power exported to Togo, Benin, and Niger.

Other irregularities discovered in the audit report include: N166 billion in under-remittance by Discos, below the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (NERC) minimum threshold, and N2.7 billion in unpaid invoices by the 11 Discos.

Following deliberations, a motion was moved by Yahya Kusada and seconded by Billy Osawaru, directing that all 11 Discos be summoned to explain the persistent non-settlement of their financial obligations.

“With the magnitude of liabilities before us, these companies must appear before the committee to clarify their positions and outline repayment plans,” Kusada said.

The committee has also resolved to invite other market operators and participants to address concerns raised in the Auditor General’s report.

The committee said a date for the appearances would be communicated to the affected parties in due course.

The power sector was privatised on November 1, 2013. However, it still relies on intervention support from the World Bank, the Federal Government, and the African Development Bank (AfDB) to survive while showing lack of capacity to manage its liquidity problems, an earlier report by The ICIR has shown.

After privatisation, the sector was projected to grow its on-grid power to 40,000 megawatts (MW) in 2020. But as of 2025, on-grid power is slightly above 4,000MW, raising concerns about the efficiency of the privatisation.