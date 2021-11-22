How bandits killed Hamidu, former Zamfara governorship aspirant

— 1 min read

A FORMER governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State and one-time director of protocol at the Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Sagir Hamidu was killed in an attack by bandits around Rijana, Kaduna-Abuja expressway on Sunday afternoon.

The bandits abducted many other travellers during the attack which occurred around 3.00 pm.

In an interview with journalists on Monday, Muhammad Sirajo Hamidu, brother of the slain politician, revealed how he was killed.

According to him, Hamidu, his police orderly and two others were travelling to Abuja when they were attacked by the bandits.

He said, “My brother, his orderly with two other persons alongside his driver, were travelling to Abuja for an urgent issue. They were ambushed by bandits along Rijana, Kaduna Abuja expressway in broad daylight.

“When the driver discovered they were bandits and not security operatives, because they all wore army uniform, the driver made a U-turn. Unknown to him, he was already in the midst of kidnappers who had already positioned themselves along the road. They opened fire on the occupants of the vehicle. My brother was shot on the chest and leg. His driver disappeared unhurt.”

The late politician Hamidu was also the proprietor of FAMAKS British Schools in Abuja and Kaduna State.