32.5 C
Abuja

How bandits killed Hamidu, former Zamfara governorship aspirant

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe

Related

1min read

A FORMER governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State and one-time director of protocol at the Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Sagir Hamidu was killed in an attack by bandits around Rijana, Kaduna-Abuja expressway on Sunday afternoon.

The bandits abducted many other travellers during the attack which occurred around 3.00 pm.

In an interview with journalists on Monday, Muhammad Sirajo Hamidu, brother of the slain politician, revealed how he was killed.

According to him, Hamidu, his police orderly and two others were travelling to Abuja when they were attacked by the bandits.

He said, “My brother, his orderly with two other persons alongside his driver, were travelling to Abuja for an urgent issue. They were ambushed by bandits along Rijana, Kaduna Abuja expressway in broad daylight.

“When the driver discovered they were bandits and not security operatives, because they all wore army uniform, the driver made a U-turn. Unknown to him, he was already in the midst of kidnappers who had already positioned themselves along the road. They opened fire on the occupants of the vehicle. My brother was shot on the chest and leg. His driver disappeared unhurt.”

The late politician Hamidu was also the proprietor of FAMAKS British Schools in Abuja and Kaduna State.

Website
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

#MySarsStory: A Family’s Pain

Falsely accused of being a thief, 30-year-old widower, Onyekachi Ohalete Ugwuiro, died mysteriously in...
National News

WAEC withholds 170,146 WASSCE results over examination malpractice

THE West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) on Monday announced that it withheld the results...
Crime

Fani-Kayode under fresh EFCC probe over forgery allegation

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is investigating a former Minister of Aviation...
National News

Police to clampdown on motorcycles in Makurdi, Benue State

THE Benue State Police Command said it would embark on a massive clampdown on...
Crime

How bandits killed Hamidu, former Zamfara governorship aspirant

A FORMER governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article#MySARSstory: Tyres and Tyranny
Next articlePolice to clampdown on motorcycles in Makurdi, Benue State

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.