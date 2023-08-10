21.1 C
Abuja
HomeBusiness and Economy
Business and Economy

How Binance influences, manipulates naira’s depreciation to the dollar – BDCs

Harrison EDEH
Harrison EDEH
Aminu Gwadabe, ABCON's President
Aminu Gwadabe, ABCON's President

Related

THE Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) said the operators of Binance are influencing and manipulating Nigeria’s foreign exchange market, riding on poor insufficient dollars to the Nigerian economy.

The Association said, despite the ban on Binance operators by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the borderlessness nature of its transactions influences the direction of Nigeria’s Forex market amid dollar liquidity problems.

The Chairman of ABCON, Aminu Gwadabe, told THE ICIR  that the situation is further worsened by Nigeria’s liquidity problems, arising from poor supply of the dollar to the economy, amid Nigeria’s weak export market earnings.

“The foreign exchange unification policy wasn’t properly thought out and doesn’t have proper shock absorbers, and that is why the transaction has been hijacked.

“In Binance, there is more liquidity, and it is having a huge influence on Nigeria’s currency market. Binance is the anchor; for instance, it closed at N881 the other day and has been determining the market direction in Nigeria’s currency market,” he said.

Commenting on difficulties in the government’s restriction of Binance operators, Gwadabe noted that its operations are largely borderless.

“For instance, if you’re banning it in Nigeria, whereas it is operational in Ghana, Kenya and other African countries, people would find a way around it because it is a borderless transaction market.”

He suggested that the only way to solve the Binance operator’s influence was to have an alternative supply market through a retail end to the BDCs.

“There should be a competitive open window for the diasporans to enable more inflow of liquidity on the supply side. Banks are mopping the dollars, opening their apps to collect more from diasporans,” he said.

He further said that the retail end of the BDCs should come from diaspora remittances, international logistic firms and International Oil Companies who should sell to BDCs to diversify the market controls.

He suggested that the government inject finance and intervene in the currency market periodically to facilitate currency stability.

As a result of continued downward trend of the naira against the dollar, the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) has predicted Federal Government’s intervention in the exchange rate movement over apprehension the naira could plunge uncontrollably.

The EIU believes that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which manages the country’s exchange rate movement, lacks the experience to handle a floating forex regime.

The President Bola Tinubu administration has made foreign exchange unification a key component of its policies, which has seen the naira struggling to maintain a handsome level against foreign currencies, especially the dollar, the euro, and the pound sterling.

Economic watchers also argue Nigeria’s weak export earnings and external reserves would not be able to serve as enough buffer to hedge Nigeria’s forex problems.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    A development economist and Budget expert, Oluseun Onigbinde, said Nigeria needs to urgently get ramp up its export to earn more dollars and strengthen its competitiveness.

    “If Nigeria ramped up its oil production to four million barrels per day mbpd, did gas production of 150billion cubic meters annually and had $30 billion in agric exports, it won’t have currency issues,” he said.

    He stressed the importance of Nigeria making its exportable products competitive in global markets to enable it to solve its currency problems.

    “The question forever remains: what will Nigeria sell to the World,” he asked.

    Harrison EDEH
    [email protected]

    Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Media Opportunities

    CJID offers virtual training on gender-based violence reporting

    Virtual Training on Gender-Based Violence Reporting, hosted by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and...
    Media Opportunities

    Morland African writing scholarship seeks entries

    THE Miles Morland Foundation (MMF) is sponsoring the Morland Writing Scholarship with the intention...
    World News

    Coup: Force remains possible as ECOWAS imposes fresh sanctions on Niger

    THE Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) imposed fresh sanctions on Niger Republic...
    Judiciary

    Possession of illegal firearm: Emefiele moves to prevent further prosecution

    THE suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has taken...
    Tax and Taxation

    FG’s tax reforms to repeal laws dragging down businesses – Official

    THE Federal Government has said its newly constituted presidential committee on Fiscal Policy and...

    Most Read

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    CJID offers virtual training on gender-based violence reporting

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.