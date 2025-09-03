How local governments can foster grassroots development in Nigeria

THE Local Governments are the closest tier of governance to the grassroots in Nigeria. They provide communities with the opportunity to influence how they are governed, ensuring that local needs are addressed through direct representation.

This closeness fosters inclusiveness in governance, enabling citizens to participate in decision-making and building stronger, more responsive institutions at the local level.

Local governments were created as the third tier of government, specifically to bring development nearer to the people. Yet, despite their importance, many Nigerians remain unaware of the roles and responsibilities of their LGAs.

This lack of awareness often shifts attention disproportionately to state governors and the federal government, creating unnecessary pressure on higher tiers of administration.

The ICIR highlights the constitutional duties of local government councils and their leaders, shedding light on why they matter so much to grassroots development.

Structure of local government in Nigeria

Nigeria has 774 LGAs spread across its states. Each LGA is governed by a council, headed by a chairman who serves as the chief executive, supported by elected councillors.

Each LGA is further divided into wards, with councillors representing these subdivisions. Together, they form the legislative arm of the local council, making laws and regulations at the grassroots level.

In essence, LGAs stand as the third tier of government, directly beneath the states and the federal government.

What the constitution says

The 1999 Constitution, in Section 7 (Chapter I, Part II), provides the legal framework for the establishment, structure, composition, finance, and functions of local governments.

It guarantees a system of democratically elected councils and mandates each state to pass laws defining the operation of LGAs within its boundaries.

The constitution also clearly demarcates local government areas, taking into account traditional affiliations and community interests.

Beyond governance, LGAs are required to contribute to the economic planning and development of their states. To achieve this, each state is expected to establish an Economic Planning Board, providing a platform for LGAs to feed into broader state development initiatives.

Importantly, the constitution affirms the rights of citizens: anyone qualified to vote in State Assembly elections is also entitled to vote and contest in LGA elections, reinforcing democratic participation at the grassroots.

Funding

The constitution’s Fourth Schedule obliges both the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly to make statutory allocations of public revenue to local governments. This provision ensures that councils have adequate financial resources to perform their duties effectively.

Functions of LG councils

The Fourth Schedule outlines the duties of LGAs, dividing them into exclusive (primary) and concurrent (shared) functions.

Exclusive functions

LGAs are directly responsible for:

Recommending contributions to state economic planning.

Collecting local rates and radio/television licence fees.

Establishing and maintaining cemeteries, burial grounds, and homes for the destitute or infirm.

Licensing non-mechanised transport (such as bicycles, wheelbarrows, carts, and canoes).

Establishing, maintaining, and regulating markets, motor parks, slaughterhouses, and public conveniences.

Constructing and maintaining local roads, streetlights, drains, parks, gardens, and open spaces.

Naming roads and numbering houses.

Providing sewage and refuse disposal services, as well as other public health functions.

Registering births, deaths, and marriages.

Assessing privately owned houses and tenements for levying rates, in line with state law.

In addition, LGAs regulate:

Outdoor advertising and hoardings,

Movement and keeping of pets,

Shops and kiosks,

Restaurants, bakeries, and food premises,

Laundries,

Licensing and regulation of liquor sales.

Concurrent functions

LGAs share certain duties with state governments, including provision and maintenance of primary, adult, and vocational education; development of agriculture and natural resources (excluding minerals); provision and maintenance of health services, and any other functions assigned by state legislation.

Role of a local government chairman

As the chief executive of the council, the local government chairman leads the executive arm, oversees resources, and implements policies that impact daily life at the grassroots.

In short, the chairman is pivotal to the effectiveness of local governance and community development.

LG autonomy

On Thursday, July 11, 2024, the Supreme Court delivered a landmark ruling affirming the financial autonomy of Nigeria’s 774 local governments.

The federal government had challenged the long-standing practice of state governors controlling council funds.

In its judgement, read by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the apex court declared it unconstitutional for states to withhold or manage allocations meant for LGAs. It ordered that all council funds be paid directly into their respective accounts.

The ruling marked a turning point in the push for stronger local government autonomy — a demand that has grown louder over the years as state interference has been blamed for the underperformance of LGAs nationwide.

With the Supreme Court judgement, LGAs in Nigeria are now expected to receive more funds, as their allocations will come directly from the Federation Account rather than through state governments, which have long been accused of diverting the bulk of the money and leaving councils with only a fraction.

Why local governments matter

When Nigerians talk about governance, the spotlight always falls on Abuja or state capitals. Yet the government tier that affects citizens most directly is the one nearest to them — the local councils. Understanding the responsibilities of LGAs is critical because they hold the key to grassroots development.

Properly functioning councils can address community-specific issues such as waste management, roads, education, and healthcare, directly improving the quality of life.

Sadly, councils are too often overlooked. The next time you encounter a broken streetlight, an overflowing refuse dump, or a blocked drainage channel, remember that is your local council’s job.

The way forward

If adequately empowered and held accountable, LGAs could transform communities and accelerate Nigeria’s development.

Recognising their constitutional role is the first step towards restoring confidence in grassroots governance and driving meaningful development across Nigeria.