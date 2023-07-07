How Nigerian Idol empowers budding talents in music industry

MUSIC competition, Nigerian Idol, has been providing a platform for many talented singers to launch their career and gain recognition in the Nigerian music industry.

In addition to providing exposure to every talented individual who graces its stage, the show has a positive impact on the Nigerian entertainment industry, introducing new, vibrant, and talented personalities to Africa’s leading entertainment sector.

Over the past few years, music talent shows have emerged as platforms for up-and-coming singers to exhibit their skills and engage in competitive showcases. These shows offer aspiring artists the chance to not only vie for recording deals and cash prizes but also to secure various opportunities that can propel their music careers to new heights.

In Nigeria, a multitude of talent shows has emerged, offering individuals the invaluable opportunity to showcase their abilities and gain global recognition. Shows such as Nigerian Idol, The Voice Nigeria, Nigerians’ Got Talent, Project Fame, De9jaspirit, among others serve as platforms that not only spot raw talents but also provide nurturing environments to help these individuals promote themselves on a larger scale.

Since its debut in 2010, Nigerian Idol has played a significant role in showcasing new talents and elevating the Nigerian music industry. The show has served as a platform for aspiring singers, leading to the discovery of remarkable artistes including Timi Dakolo, Mercy Chinwo, Omawumi, among others. These talented individuals have not only gained recognition within Nigeria but have also made a notable impact on the global music scene.

In an interview with the E-Splash crew on TVC, the Season 7 winner of the Nigerian Idol, Progress Chukwuyem said winning the show was the biggest thing that has ever happened to him in his entire life.

“Winning the show was beautiful, I’d say it’s the biggest thing that has ever happened to me in my entire life. So, I’m always grateful”, he said.

The ongoing 8th season of the show hosted by Ik Osakioduwa commenced on Sunday, April 23, attracting a multitude of talented auditioners. After careful evaluation by a distinguished panel of judges, consisting of esteemed artists and producers, the final top 10 contestants were chosen.

The judges, including Simi, D’banj and Obi Asika meticulously assessed the participants’ vocal abilities, stage presence, and overall performance. Over the past few weeks, the selected top 10 – SavyHenry, Reigny, Chisom, Precious Mac, Constance, Goodness, Abraham, Quest, Ose Daniel and Victory Gbakara – have been showcasing their talents on the live show.

After a compelling journey, the show has reached a crucial stage with only three contestants remaining. However, Ose Daniel and Goodness, who had successfully secured spots in the top 5, were eliminated on Sunday, July 2. This turn of events has now left the viewers with Precious Mac, Quest, and Victory Gbakara who are the final trio of contenders, vying for the ultimate title of Nigerian Idol Season 8 winner.

Speaking with The ICIR, the founder of Afrobeats Intelligence, Joey Akan stated that the show not only offers a platform for showcasing talents but also plays a crucial role in marketing them.

“Nigerian Idol helps talent to be seen by people , it helps to market new artists and gives them the tools to start in the industry”, he said.

He emphasised that the show’s intention is not to transform its contestants into celebrities. Instead, it aims to provide them with a platform for visibility and learning. Ultimately, it is up to the contestants to seize this opportunity and create something significant for themselves.

“Basically, what Nigerian Idol gives is the stage to showcase oneself. People going for Nigerian Idol should not think they will suddenly get into the limelight but it is a good platform to showcase oneself, take advantage of it, show yourself, learn, get the training and work towards turning it into something big for yourself,” he said.