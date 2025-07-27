back to top

How the FactCheckHub App helps you verify facts

Reading time: 3 mins
Fact-Check
FactCheckHub
BAMAS Victoria

THE FactCheckHub application is a one-stop platform for verifying claims, accessing fact-checking resources, reading articles, and staying updated with credible information.

If you come across any suspicious social media posts—including videos, images, or news—the app allows you to submit them to our team of experts for verification. You can also access tutorials, explainers, and podcasts on the application to strengthen your skills and help you identify misinformation more effectively.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you navigate and use the application effectively:

Step 1: Download and register

  • Go to the Google Play Store (Android) or Apple App Store (iOS).
  • Search for FactCheckHub and download the app.
  • Launch the app and register with your details (name, email, etc.) to create an account.
The FactCheckHub App on the Apple app store
The FactCheckHub App on the Apple app store

Step 2: Explore the home page

Once you are logged in, you wll be taken to the Home Page, where you will find the main features of the FactCheckHub app, including:

  • Submit a Claim
  • Fact-checks
  • E-Learning (Courses)
  • Tutorials
  • Forums
  • Podcasts
  • Videos
  • Insights
  • Tools & Resources
The home page showing the main features of the app such as fact-checks, tutorials, explainers, podcasts etc.
The home page showing the main features of the app such as fact-checks, tutorials, explainers, podcasts etc.

As you scroll down, you will also see additional content such as recent claims and articles published by the FactCheckHub team. These sections help you stay up to date with the latest verified information and discussions.

Step 3: Submit a claim for fact-checking

There are two ways to submit a claim:

Option A:

  1. Tap the Submit a Claim icon
  2. You will be guided to a page with claim instructions.
  3. Fill in the necessary details, including:

  • The claim you want fact-checked
  • Who made the claim
  • When and where it was made (platform, event, etc.)
  • Upload any image, link, or screenshot related to the claim

4. Click Continue.

5. Accept the Terms of Service and tap Submit.

 

Option B:

Tap the Create Claim button located in the bottom centre of the screen and follow the same steps above


     

     

    Submitting a claim for verification
    Submitting a claim for verification

    Step 4: Access tutorials & explainers

    1. Tap the Tutorials box on the homepage.
    2. You will be taken to a library of tutorials.
    3. Use the filter option to browse by categories such as:
    • Economy
    • Government Policy
    • Health
    • Security
    • General etc.
    Image showing the Tutorials section
    Tutorials section

    These resources help users understand how to spot misinformation and verify claims independently.

    Step 5: Listen to podcasts or watch videos

    To listen to Fact-Finders audio podcasts or watch fact-check explainer videos:

    1. Tap on the Podcast or Video box.
    2. Choose the episode or video you’d like to engage with.
    3. Hit Play to listen or watch directly in the app.

    Step 6: Read fact-checked claims

    • The homepage shows a preview of recent verified claims.
    • To read the full article: Tap on the preview image or text, and it will open the complete article.
    • To explore more fact-checks:

    1. Tap See All under the claims section.
    2. Use the category filter to narrow your search.

    Step 7: Explore published articles

    • On the homepage, you will also find news and analysis articles published by the FactCheckHub team on the website.
    • To read:
    Image showing Recent Claims and Articles section
    Image showing Recent Claims and Articles section
    1. Click on any article preview to open it.
    2. Tap “See All” to view more articles and use filters to sort them by category.

    Step 8: Manage your profile

    • Tap the Profile icon in the bottom-right corner of the app. From here, you can:
      1. Edit your profile details
      2. View claims you’ve submitted
      3. Contact The FactCheckHub support team
    Managing your profile
    Managing your profile

    Extra tips:

    • Enable notifications to stay updated on newly published fact-checks and tutorials.
    • Keep your app updated to access new features and improvements.
    • Share the app with others who may benefit from credible, verified information.

    By following this guide, you can confidently navigate the FactCheckHub app and contribute to the fight against misinformation.

    This is republished from the FactCheckHub

    Bamas Victoria is a multimedia journalist resident in Nigeria.

    Recent

