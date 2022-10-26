24.1 C
Abuja

Huge debts: FG moves to reduce cost of running Foreign Missions

NewsDiaspora News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss MustaphaIISource:BusinessDay
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Nigerian Government has constituted a committee to review the number of the country’s Diplomatic Missions worldwide, and their level of indebtedness, in order to explore ways to effectively manage them in a sustainable manner.

The 13-man Presidential Committee on the Review of Number and Strategy for Resourcing Nigeria’s Diplomatic Missions Worldwide is headed by retired Permanent Secretary Ambassador Martin Uhomoibi.

Speaking during the inauguration of the committee on Tuesday, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha said the establishment and deliberate composition of the team will enable the government tackle the root cause of the critical state of affairs of Nigeria’s Diplomatic Missions and its impact on the image of the country.

“As we are all aware, our Diplomatic Missions around the world are currently faced with multifaceted challenges following, among others, the scale of perennial indebtedness they find themselves. This poses attendant damage to our nation’s integrity,” he said.

Mustapha also noted that some of “the cost-saving measures taken by the previous administrations in reviewing the foreign missions had not yielded the desired results, hence the constitution of the Committee”.

The Committee has been given only three months to determine the current number and categories of Nigeria’s diplomatic missions, identify and classify their revenue generation capacity, level of indebtedness and make appropriate recommendations.

It would in addition review the understanding and application of critical extant policies, guidelines, circulars, codes, regulations, financial management systems, statutes, among others across Nigeria’s missions with a view to minimising bottlenecks, misapplication and curbing infractions.

- Advertisement -

It would identify cost cutting measures and all other steps required to drastically reduce cost of running the country’s foreign missions and review all assets of Nigeria’s Foreign Missions with a view to document and assess their viability as well as give recommendations for sustainability.

Other members of the Committee are a Retired Permanent Alhaji Sabiu Zakari (Vice Chairman), the Permanent Secretary and Solicitor-General of the Federation Beatrice Edodamen Jedy-Agba, Permanent Secretary, Ecological Project Office, Shehu Ibrahim, retired Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Bulus Lolo, retired Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Saheed K. Y. Adelakun and Ambassador Janet Olisa.

The Committee also has representatives of Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, the Auditor-General for the Federation, Accountant General of the Federation, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Foreign Service Advisory Council, Federal Civil Service Commission and National Intelligence Agency.

Author profile
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Conflict and Security

US, UK terror alerts on FCT are unverified – FG

THE Federal Government has blasted the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK)...
Big Investigation

Woes, travails of securing good housing in Lagos

IN Lagos, a city of an estimated 23 million people located in Nigeria, West...
Political Economy

ASUU: NLC urges FG to release withheld salaries

THE Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the Federal Government to release withheld salaries...
World News

Rishi Sunak sworn in as Prime Minister, sacks cabinet

RISHI Sunak was on Tuesday sworn in as Britain's new Prime Minister after meeting...
Conflict and Security

Abuja terror alert: Attacks could be indiscriminate, UK warns

THE British High Commission has warned that terrorists may launch indiscriminate attacks in Abuja...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleASUU: NLC urges FG to release withheld salaries
Next articleWoes, travails of securing good housing in Lagos

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.