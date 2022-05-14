26.6 C
Abuja

I have produced people for various elective positions — Tinubu

Niyi OYEDEJI
Bola Tinubu.
1min read

A FORMER Lagos State governor and presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has declared he is a better candidate to rule Nigeria than his fellow aspirants because he has produced many worthy politicians.

Tinubu said this on Friday, May 13, 2022 while addressing APC delegates at the Niger State Government House, Minna.

“I am a better candidate because of my track record. I have produced many people, starting from councillors, house of assembly members, senate, reps, and governors, yet they are pointing accusing fingers at me,” he said.

He was emphatic he had what it takes to rule Nigeria because of his experience in piloting the affairs of Lagos State.

He said, “I have the confidence, I have done it in Lagos and I will do better for Nigeria.

“It takes thinkers to provide security and a doer will look at economic prosperity and turn it around. We must leave our children and grandchildren with a good educational structure, not to allow them roam on the streets.

“I have what it takes, which is smartness. I am better than all of them because they lack the brains that I used to rebuild Lagos.”

Tinubu said he was the only one running to become the president of the country, adding he did not know where the others were running to.

“I am the only one who knows the road to prosperity of the country. We will join hands to rebuild Nigeria of our dream. Don’t bother about them. I am the only one in the race. Follow me; I will not mislead you. I’m the only one with the knowledge and the brains to think for Nigeria,” he said.

 

 

 

